Coming off a win last time out, the Minnesota Wild will host the Winnipeg Jets (who also won their most recent game) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see the Jets-Wild matchup on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/8/2023 Jets Wild 4-2 MIN
12/27/2022 Jets Wild 4-1 MIN
11/23/2022 Wild Jets 6-1 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 210 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.
  • The Wild's 231 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Wild are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 66 39 35 74 53 49 40%
Mats Zuccarello 77 22 45 67 44 44 39.3%
Matthew Boldy 79 30 31 61 39 50 57.4%
Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4%
Marcus Johansson 78 17 25 42 30 29 42%

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets' total of 219 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 10th in the league.
  • With 241 goals (3.0 per game), the Jets have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Jets are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 80 32 49 81 40 41 25%
Joshua Morrissey 77 16 58 74 58 36 -
Mark Scheifele 80 41 26 67 45 61 48.1%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 72 27 35 62 46 40 49.2%
Blake Wheeler 71 16 39 55 27 44 51.7%

