How to Watch the Wild vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Minnesota Wild will host the Winnipeg Jets (who also won their most recent game) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can see the Jets-Wild matchup on ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSNX, BSWIX, and TSN3
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/8/2023
|Jets
|Wild
|4-2 MIN
|12/27/2022
|Jets
|Wild
|4-1 MIN
|11/23/2022
|Wild
|Jets
|6-1 MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 210 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.
- The Wild's 231 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Wild are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|66
|39
|35
|74
|53
|49
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|77
|22
|45
|67
|44
|44
|39.3%
|Matthew Boldy
|79
|30
|31
|61
|39
|50
|57.4%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|78
|17
|25
|42
|30
|29
|42%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets' total of 219 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 10th in the league.
- With 241 goals (3.0 per game), the Jets have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|80
|32
|49
|81
|40
|41
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|77
|16
|58
|74
|58
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|80
|41
|26
|67
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|72
|27
|35
|62
|46
|40
|49.2%
|Blake Wheeler
|71
|16
|39
|55
|27
|44
|51.7%
