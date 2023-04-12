Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 12 hits, batting .308 this season with four extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in eight of 10 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this year, Buxton has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.97 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
