Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is batting .182 with two doubles and three walks.
- Correa has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Correa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.97 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.