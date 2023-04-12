The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder are meeting in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Pelicans vs. Thunder with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.

In games New Orleans shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 33-13 overall.

The Pelicans are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.

The 114.4 points per game the Pelicans average are just two fewer points than the Thunder give up (116.4).

When New Orleans scores more than 116.4 points, it is 27-7.

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Oklahoma City has put together a 25-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank eighth.

The Thunder score an average of 117.5 points per game, five more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 31-22 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pelicans are posting 1.1 more points per game (114.9) than they are in away games (113.8).

When playing at home, New Orleans is allowing 5.1 fewer points per game (109.9) than when playing on the road (115).

The Pelicans are draining 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 2.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.3 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Thunder are averaging more points at home (120.8 per game) than on the road (114.1). And they are giving up less at home (115.6) than away (117.1).

At home Oklahoma City is giving up 115.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than it is away (117.1).

The Thunder average 1.8 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (23.5).

Pelicans Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Questionable Ankle Zion Williamson Out Hamstring Jose Alvarado Out Tibia

Thunder Injuries