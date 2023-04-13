After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (13) this season.
  • Buxton has picked up a hit in nine of 11 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this year, Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Brito (2-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
