Thursday, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 13, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is batting .182 with two doubles and three walks.

Correa has had a base hit in five of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Correa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings