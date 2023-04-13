Michael A. Taylor -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the White Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .233 with two doubles and a home run.
  • Taylor has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.72).
  • The Yankees surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to Brito (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
