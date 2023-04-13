After going 2-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the White Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

  • Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • Jeffers got a hit in 31 of 67 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 10.4% of his games last season (67 in all), going deep in 3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 17 of 67 games last season (25.4%), Jeffers drove in a run, and eight of those games (11.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He came around to score in 19 of his 67 games a season ago (28.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (7.5%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 33
.230 AVG .188
.319 OBP .254
.380 SLG .348
9 XBH 9
3 HR 4
11 RBI 16
28/13 K/BB 34/10
0 SB 0
33 GP 34
18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%)
5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%)
9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%)
7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrendered the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
  • Brito (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
