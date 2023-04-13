After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .391. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Larnach has picked up a hit in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Larnach has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

