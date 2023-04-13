When the (8-4) play the (8-4) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13 at 7:05 PM ET, Joe Ryan will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 16).

The Yankees are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+125). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (2-0, 0.90 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (2-0, 3.75 ERA)

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 5-1 (83.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Twins have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Twins have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Twins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+155) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 14th 2nd

