Anthony Edwards plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 PM ET on Friday.

Edwards, in his previous game (April 9 win against the Pelicans) posted 26 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks.

In this article we will dive into Edwards' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.6 22.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.3 PRA 38.5 34.8 32.1 PR -- 30.4 27.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.7



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Thunder

Edwards has taken 19.5 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 21.5% and 20.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Edwards is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Edwards' Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder allow 116.4 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Thunder are the worst team in the league, conceding 46.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.9 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 35 19 11 7 2 1 1 12/3/2022 37 26 3 4 2 0 6 10/23/2022 34 30 11 3 3 0 1 10/19/2022 32 11 8 7 1 0 0

