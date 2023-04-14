Carlos Correa -- 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Correa has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Correa has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 7 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings