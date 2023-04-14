The Minnesota Timberwolves, Taurean Prince included, face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

Prince, in his most recent game (April 9 win against the Pelicans) put up 18 points.

In this piece we'll break down Prince's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.1 11.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.8 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA -- 13.1 15.6 PR -- 11.5 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Taurean Prince's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Thunder

Prince is responsible for attempting 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

Prince is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Prince's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 19th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 46.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.9 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 23rd in the NBA, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Taurean Prince vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/23/2022 23 11 3 3 3 0 0 10/19/2022 12 11 3 1 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Prince or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.