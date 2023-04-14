The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Play-In Tournament action.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 47.4% from the field, it is 31-14 overall.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.

The Timberwolves average just 0.6 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Thunder allow (116.4).

When Minnesota scores more than 116.4 points, it is 22-12.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Timberwolves are averaging 0.3 more points per game (115.9) than they are when playing on the road (115.6).

Defensively Minnesota has played better at home this year, giving up 115 points per game, compared to 116.6 in away games.

In terms of total threes made, the Timberwolves have played better in home games this season, sinking 12.3 per game, compared to 12 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 37.6% mark when playing on the road.

Timberwolves Injuries