Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 121-102 win over the Raptors, Tatum tallied 21 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 28.8 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 7.9 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.7 PRA 43.5 43.5 40.4 PR -- 38.9 36.7 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.7



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots per game, which accounts for 21.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have conceded 26 per game, 22nd in the league.

The Hawks concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 35 34 15 6 5 1 0 11/16/2022 33 19 7 8 3 1 1

