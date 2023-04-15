Christian Vazquez and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Domingo German, who is the named starter for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM ET.

Twins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 16 home runs.

Minnesota is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 62 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota has a 10.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 2.50 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Twins have a combined .921 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Tyler Mahle to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, throwing six innings and giving up four earned runs.

Mahle will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease 4/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn 4/12/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 4/13/2023 Yankees W 11-2 Away Joe Ryan Jhony Brito 4/14/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Away Louie Varland Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/15/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Mahle Domingo Germán 4/16/2023 Yankees - Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole 4/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Sonny Gray Corey Kluber 4/19/2023 Red Sox - Away Joe Ryan Tanner Houck 4/20/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Nick Pivetta 4/21/2023 Nationals - Home Kenta Maeda Trevor Williams

