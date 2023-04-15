On Saturday, April 15 at 1:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (8-6) host the Minnesota Twins (10-4) at Yankee Stadium. Domingo German will get the nod for the Yankees, while Tyler Mahle will take the hill for the Twins.

The Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+110). An 8.5-run total is set in this game.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (0-1, 5.87 ERA) vs Mahle - MIN (1-1, 4.09 ERA)

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 13 games this season and won eight (61.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 7-4 (63.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 5-4 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+280) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+310) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 13th 1st

