Jose Miranda -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda is batting .237 with two doubles and five walks.

Miranda is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Miranda has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has not homered in his 15 games this season.

Miranda has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings