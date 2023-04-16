The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves have shot at a 49% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Minnesota is 28-14 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves put up more points per game at home (115.9) than away (115.6), and also concede fewer points at home (115) than away (116.6).

Minnesota is giving up fewer points at home (115 per game) than on the road (116.6).

At home the Timberwolves are collecting 26 assists per game, 0.3 less than away (26.3).

Timberwolves Injuries