Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (.171 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton is batting .236 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Buxton has recorded a hit in nine of 15 games this year (60.0%), including four multi-hit games (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (60.0%), including one multi-run game.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 11.25, with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .327 against him.
