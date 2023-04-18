Trevor Larnach and Rafael Devers are the hottest hitters on the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, who play on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 7.7.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won eight of the nine games they were favored on the moneyline this season (88.9%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 8-1 (88.9%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 53.5% chance to win.

In the 16 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-10-2).

The Twins have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-2 6-4 6-5 4-1 9-5 1-1

