After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is batting .224 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), with multiple hits four times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (18.8%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (56.3%), including one multi-run game.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

