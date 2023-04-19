After batting .265 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Corey Kluber) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 15 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .259 with five extra-base hits.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (23.5%).

In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season (17.6%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

