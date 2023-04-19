Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 109-80 loss versus the Nuggets, Gobert tallied eight points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Gobert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.4 10.1 Rebounds 11.5 11.6 12.8 Assists -- 1.2 2.1 PRA 25.5 26.2 25 PR -- 25 22.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Rudy Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Nuggets

Gobert is responsible for taking 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

Gobert's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.

The Nuggets allow 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 26 8 13 0 0 2 0 2/7/2023 19 0 5 0 0 1 0 2/5/2023 18 16 8 1 0 1 0 1/2/2023 27 8 4 3 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gobert or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.