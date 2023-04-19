Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan Jeffers is back in action for the Minnesota Twins versus Corey Kluber and the Boston Red SoxApril 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 19 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-2.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .353 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- This year, Jeffers has recorded at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.92 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Kluber (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
- The 37-year-old has put up a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.