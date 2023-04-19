Ryan Jeffers is back in action for the Minnesota Twins versus Corey Kluber and the Boston Red SoxApril 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 19 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-2.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .353 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.

This year, Jeffers has recorded at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings