The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head to head in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

TNT, ALT, and BSN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and giving up 115.8 (18th in NBA).

These two teams rack up a combined 231.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 228.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Minnesota has won 39 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

