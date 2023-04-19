The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) have four players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 PM ET.

The teams square off once again after the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 109-80 Sunday. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray put up 24 points (and added eight rebounds and eight assists), while Anthony Edwards scored 18 in the loss for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Timberwolves are scoring 111 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 4.8 fewer points than their average for the season (115.8).

Minnesota makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.5% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.9% from deep.

The Timberwolves rank 23rd in the league averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 111.1 points per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 222

