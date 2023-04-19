Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (10-7) will square off with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (9-9) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, April 19. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (3-0, 2.84 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (0-3, 6.92 ERA)

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored nine times and won eight of those games.

The Twins have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Twins won each of the three games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Red Sox have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +110 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Nick Gordon 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Trevor Larnach 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

