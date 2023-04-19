Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild meet in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild lead the series 1-0. The Stars are favored (-150) against the Wild (+130).
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-150)
|Wild (+130)
|-
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have won seven of the 21 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Minnesota has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota has hit the over on one occasion in its last 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7.
- The Wild have scored 239 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Wild are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, giving up 219 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +20.
