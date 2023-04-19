The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild meet in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild lead the series 1-0. The Stars are favored (-150) against the Wild (+130).

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-150) Wild (+130) -

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have won seven of the 21 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Minnesota has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota has hit the over on one occasion in its last 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7.

The Wild have scored 239 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Wild are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, giving up 219 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +20.

