After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Tanner Houck) at 1:35 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton is batting .226 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Buxton has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (17.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Houck (2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
