Carlos Correa -- hitting .184 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is batting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Correa has had a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 12
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Houck (2-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
