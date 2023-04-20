Carlos Correa -- hitting .184 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is batting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Correa has had a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).

He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (28.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 12 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings