Joey Gallo -- 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .261 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (37.5%), homering in 16% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (three of eight), with two or more RBI three times (37.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 7 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

