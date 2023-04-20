When the Boston Red Sox (9-10) and Minnesota Twins (11-7) match up at Fenway Park on Thursday, April 20, Tanner Houck will get the call for the Red Sox, while the Twins will send Kenta Maeda to the mound. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Red Sox (-120). The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (2-0, 4.50 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (0-2, 4.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Twins and Red Sox game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Trevor Larnach get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

Boston has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Twins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.