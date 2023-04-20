Warriors vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will go head to head in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-CA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-6)
|240.5
|-240
|+200
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-6.5)
|240.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-6)
|239
|-238
|+190
|Tipico
|Warriors (-5.5)
|239.5
|-210
|+180
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 117.1 per contest (21st in the league).
- The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 118.1 per contest (25th in league).
- These teams are scoring 239.6 points per game between them, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams together allow 235.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Golden State has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.
- Sacramento has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.
Warriors Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Stephen Curry
|29.5
|-115
|29.0
|Stephen Curry
|29.5
|-115
|29.4
|Klay Thompson
|23.5
|-110
|21.0
|Klay Thompson
|23.5
|-110
|21.9
|Andrew Wiggins
|18.5
|-115
|19.5
