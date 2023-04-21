On Friday, Byron Buxton (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton is batting .226 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Buxton has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (17.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
  • The Nationals rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams (1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
