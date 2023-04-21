Jorge Polanco is back in the lineup for the Minnesota Twins and will face Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: WFTC29

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.

In 60.6% of his games last year (63 of 104), Polanco had a base hit, and in 22 of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Polanco drove in a run in 33 of 104 games last year (31.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (14.4%).

In 42.3% of his games last season (44 of 104), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (9.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 50 .271 AVG .198 .387 OBP .308 .447 SLG .364 17 XBH 15 8 HR 8 25 RBI 31 43/34 K/BB 52/31 1 SB 2 Home Away 54 GP 50 33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%) 15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%) 21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%) 8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

