On Friday, Max Kepler (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .182.

Kepler has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Kepler has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 9 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings