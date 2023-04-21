Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Max Kepler (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .182.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|9
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.