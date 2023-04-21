Michael A. Taylor -- batting .265 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 15 hits, which is tops among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .242 with five extra-base hits.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season (16.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings