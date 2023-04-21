On Friday, Ryan Jeffers (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .286.

This year, Jeffers has totaled at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings