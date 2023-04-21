The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) are monitoring four players on the injury report as they ready for Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Target Center on Friday, April 21 at 9:30 PM ET.

The teams square off again after the Nuggets took down the Timberwolves 122-113 Wednesday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 40 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 41 for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2.0 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

The Timberwolves have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, compiling 109.8 points per contest, 6.0 fewer points their than season average of 115.8.

Minnesota makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves rank 23rd in the NBA with 111.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th defensively with 111.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 222.5

