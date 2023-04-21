Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (11-8) and Washington Nationals (5-13) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on April 21.

The Minnesota Twins will give the nod to Tyler Mahle (1-2, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (1-1, 3.52 ERA).

Twins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: WFTC29

Twins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 10 games this season and won nine (90%) of those contests.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 69.2% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 82 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule