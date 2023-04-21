Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins (11-8) square off against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (5-13) in the series opener at Target Field on Friday, April 21. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: WFTC29

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle - MIN (1-2, 4.11 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.52 ERA)

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won nine of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have not played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins won each of the three games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (27.8%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won two of six games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Max Kepler 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

