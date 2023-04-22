Carlos Correa -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .194 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Correa has had a hit in nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits three times (18.8%).
  • He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (25.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 13
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Kuhl (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.59 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.59, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .293 batting average against him.
