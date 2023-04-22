Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jorge Polanco (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)
- Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
- In 60.6% of his 104 games last season, Polanco picked up a hit. He also had 22 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games last year (33 of 104), with two or more RBIs in 15 of those contests (14.4%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- He scored a run in 44 of his 104 games a year ago (42.3%), with more than one run scored 10 times (9.6%).
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.271
|AVG
|.198
|.387
|OBP
|.308
|.447
|SLG
|.364
|17
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|31
|43/34
|K/BB
|52/31
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|33 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (60.0%)
|15 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (14.0%)
|21 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (46.0%)
|8 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (14.0%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (32.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Kuhl (0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an 8.59 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
