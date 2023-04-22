On Saturday, Jose Miranda (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has an OPS of .511, fueled by an OBP of .271 and a team-best slugging percentage of .241 this season.

In 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), Miranda has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.

In seven games this year, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 20 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings