The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (15) this season while batting .238 with five extra-base hits.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), with multiple hits four times (21.1%).

In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings