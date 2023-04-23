Carlos Correa -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .227.
  • Correa has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this season (29.4%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 13
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 6.30 ERA ranks 71st, 1.750 WHIP ranks 74th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
