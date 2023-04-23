On Sunday, Jorge Polanco (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.

Polanco had a hit 63 times last year in 104 games (60.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.2%).

He hit a home run in 15 of 104 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Polanco drove in a run in 31.7% of his games last season (33 of 104), with two or more RBIs in 15 of them (14.4%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

He crossed the plate in 44 of 104 games last season (42.3%), including scoring more than once in 9.6% of his games (10 times).

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 50 .271 AVG .198 .387 OBP .308 .447 SLG .364 17 XBH 15 8 HR 8 25 RBI 31 43/34 K/BB 52/31 1 SB 2 Home Away 54 GP 50 33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%) 15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%) 21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%) 8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

