On Sunday, Jorge Polanco (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

  • Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
  • Polanco had a hit 63 times last year in 104 games (60.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.2%).
  • He hit a home run in 15 of 104 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Polanco drove in a run in 31.7% of his games last season (33 of 104), with two or more RBIs in 15 of them (14.4%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He crossed the plate in 44 of 104 games last season (42.3%), including scoring more than once in 9.6% of his games (10 times).

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

54 GP 50
33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%)
15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%)
21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%)
8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • The Nationals will send Corbin (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 6.30 ERA ranks 71st, 1.750 WHIP ranks 74th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
