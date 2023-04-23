Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has an OPS of .534, fueled by an OBP of .281 and a team-best slugging percentage of .253 this season.
- Miranda enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .238.
- Miranda has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).
- In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Corbin (1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.30), 74th in WHIP (1.750), and 70th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
