The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda has an OPS of .534, fueled by an OBP of .281 and a team-best slugging percentage of .253 this season.
  • Miranda enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .238.
  • Miranda has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Corbin (1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.30), 74th in WHIP (1.750), and 70th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
