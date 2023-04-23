Rudy Gobert be on the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM on Sunday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 120-111 loss to the Nuggets (his previous game) Gobert posted 18 points and 10 rebounds.

In this article, we break down Gobert's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.4 11.6 Rebounds 11.5 11.6 11.6 Assists -- 1.2 2.4 PRA 26.5 26.2 25.6 PR -- 25 23.2



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Rudy Gobert has made 5.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.2% of his team's total makes.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 32 18 10 3 0 0 0 4/19/2023 39 19 8 4 0 1 0 4/16/2023 26 8 13 0 0 2 0 2/7/2023 19 0 5 0 0 1 0 2/5/2023 18 16 8 1 0 1 0 1/2/2023 27 8 4 3 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.